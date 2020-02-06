Clear

Judge bars internet search evidence from 1979 slaying trial in Iowa

Jerry Burns

Court documents say investigators found Burns' browsing history included stories involving assault, rape, strangulation, murder and other violence.

A judge won't allow evidence of internet searches to be used in the trial of an Iowa man accused of fatally stabbing a high school girl in Cedar Rapids more than 40 years ago.

Jerry Burns is charged with killing 18-year-old Michelle Martinko on Dec. 19, 1979.

The Telegraph Herald reports that the judge ruled that the timing of the internet activity — at least 38 years after the slaying — was prejudicial and would harm Burns’ right to a fair trial.

Community Events