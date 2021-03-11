Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Judge OKs 3rd-degree murder charge for ex-cop in Floyd death

Derek Chauvin/CBS News graphic

A judge has granted prosecutors’ request to add a third-degree murder charge against the former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd’s death.

Posted: Mar 11, 2021 8:36 AM
Updated: Mar 11, 2021 9:13 AM
Posted By: By STEVE KARNOWSKI and AMY FORLITI Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A judge on Thursday granted prosecutors’ request to add a third-degree murder charge against the former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd’s death.

Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill reinstated the charge after the former officer, Derek Chauvin, failed to get appellate courts to block it. Cahill had earlier rejected the charge as not warranted by the circumstances of Floyd’s death, but an appellate court ruling in an unrelated case established new grounds for it.

Chauvin already faced second-degree murder and manslaughter charges. Legal experts say the additional charge helps prosecutors by giving jurors one more option to convict Chauvin of murder.

The dispute over the third-degree murder charge revolved around the conviction of another former Minneapolis police officer in the unrelated killing of an Australian woman. The appeals court recently affirmed Mohamed Noor’s third-degree murder conviction in the 2017 shooting death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond, and the state used that affirmation to argue that it established new justification for the charge in Chauvin's case.

Cahill agreed that the precedent has now been established.

“I feel bound by that and I feel it would be an abuse of discretion not to grant the motion," he said.

Floyd was declared dead on May 25 after Chauvin, who is white, pressed his knee against the Black man’s neck for about nine minutes. Floyd’s death sparked sometimes violent protests in Minneapolis and beyond, leading to a nationwide reckoning on race.

The ruling came ahead of resumption of jury selection Thursday. Five jurors have been seated after just two days of screening by attorneys and the judge, who has set aside at least three weeks to fill the panel.

Attorneys have given considerable attention to the jury pool's attitudes toward police in the first two days of questioning, trying to determine whether they’re more inclined to believe testimony from law enforcement over evidence from other witnesses to the fatal confrontation.

The first juror picked Wednesday, a man who works in sales management and grew up in a mostly white part of central Minnesota, acknowledged saying on his written questionnaire that he had a “very favorable” opinion of the Black Lives Matter movement and a “somewhat unfavorable” impression of the Blue Lives Matter countermovement in favor of police, yet “somewhat agreed” that police don’t get the respect they deserve. He said he agrees that there are bad police officers.

"Are there good ones? Yes. So I don’t think it’s right to completely blame the entire organization,” he told the court under questioning from prosecutor Steve Schleicher.

He also said he would be more inclined to believe an officer over the word of another witness. But he said he could set aside any ideas about the inherent honesty of an officer and evaluate each witness on their own.

The second, a man who works in information technology security, marked “strongly agree” on a question about whether he believes police in his community make him feel safe. His community wasn’t specified — jurors are being drawn from all over Hennepin County, which includes Minneapolis and many of its suburbs.

“In my community, I think when there is suspicious activity the police will stop by, they will ask a question,” he said. “I think that sense of community is all we want right? We want to live in a community where we feel safe regardless of race, color and gender.”

Schleicher noted that the man also stated in his questionnaire that he strongly disagreed with the concept of “defunding” the police, which has become a political flashpoint locally and across the country in the wake of Floyd’s death.

“While I necessarily might not agree with the police action in some situation, I believe that in order for police to make my community safe they have to have the money,” he replied.

The questionnaire explores potential jurors' familiarity with the case and their own contacts with police. Their answers have not been made public, and the jurors’ identities are being kept secret. Their racial backgrounds often aren’t disclosed in open court.

Chauvin and three other officers were fired. The others face an August trial on aiding and abetting charges. The defense hasn't said whether Chauvin will testify in his own defense.

Schleicher used a peremptory challenge Wednesday to remove from the panel a woman who has a nephew who’s a sheriff’s deputy in western Minnesota. She said she was dismayed by the violence that followed Floyd’s death.

“I personally didn’t see any usefulness to it,” she said. “I didn’t see anything accomplished by it, except I suppose bring attention to the frustrations of the people involved. But did I see anything useful coming out of the burning of Lake Street and that sort of thing? I did not.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 493013

Reported Deaths: 6773
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1022701621
Ramsey43616825
Dakota36927397
Anoka33703400
Washington22353267
Stearns18930208
St. Louis15059285
Scott13568107
Wright12707118
Olmsted1194493
Sherburne886677
Carver799941
Clay699589
Rice682893
Blue Earth611737
Kandiyohi584978
Crow Wing525584
Chisago505047
Otter Tail489571
Benton460494
Winona421949
Mower414931
Douglas397170
Goodhue392469
Nobles388047
Polk345765
McLeod345453
Beltrami340754
Morrison332251
Becker317146
Itasca316848
Lyon314946
Isanti311456
Steele309211
Carlton302050
Freeborn290625
Pine284620
Nicollet266642
Brown250937
Todd250630
Le Sueur240121
Mille Lacs231347
Cass223624
Waseca213319
Meeker209034
Martin191429
Wabasha18843
Roseau181217
Hubbard161341
Houston158314
Dodge15504
Renville153441
Redwood148934
Fillmore14149
Pennington140916
Chippewa137635
Cottonwood137020
Wadena132620
Faribault126717
Aitkin119333
Sibley119110
Watonwan11878
Rock117016
Kanabec109421
Pipestone101924
Yellow Medicine97917
Murray9598
Jackson94910
Swift88718
Pope8245
Marshall79016
Stevens7559
Lake74418
Clearwater72314
Lac qui Parle69017
Wilkin68211
Koochiching62411
Big Stone5214
Lincoln5132
Grant4948
Norman4878
Unassigned47468
Mahnomen4467
Kittson41622
Red Lake3645
Traverse3125
Lake of the Woods2261
Cook1210

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 339529

Reported Deaths: 5543
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk52497566
Linn19560319
Scott17270215
Black Hawk15029295
Woodbury13952215
Johnson1321276
Dubuque12481196
Dallas1030093
Pottawattamie9933148
Story972246
Warren519677
Clinton504287
Cerro Gordo502883
Webster497888
Sioux482169
Marshall467273
Des Moines429961
Muscatine428493
Buena Vista413837
Wapello4094111
Jasper390567
Plymouth371479
Lee354854
Marion344572
Jones285855
Henry280437
Bremer271856
Carroll268248
Crawford255135
Boone245630
Benton243254
Washington239648
Mahaska216646
Jackson210939
Dickinson206840
Tama203368
Kossuth199255
Clay188125
Delaware187040
Winneshiek184430
Page181419
Fayette179936
Buchanan178830
Wright174931
Hamilton174142
Cedar174023
Hardin171139
Harrison167970
Clayton160454
Butler159432
Mills149220
Floyd149141
Poweshiek148930
Cherokee147937
Lyon146641
Madison146518
Allamakee145748
Iowa141023
Hancock138431
Grundy132731
Winnebago131131
Cass130452
Calhoun130211
Jefferson128634
Appanoose123547
Louisa123247
Mitchell121840
Chickasaw120015
Sac119918
Union119631
Shelby118634
Emmet115740
Humboldt114325
Guthrie110328
Franklin109820
Palo Alto102522
Howard100122
Unassigned9870
Montgomery96936
Clarke95721
Keokuk92629
Monroe90528
Ida84132
Adair82031
Pocahontas81119
Monona77129
Davis77023
Greene73710
Lucas72921
Osceola68515
Worth6688
Taylor63912
Decatur5759
Fremont5579
Van Buren53818
Ringgold51220
Audubon4799
Wayne47921
Adams3194
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Partly Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 34°
Mason City
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 40°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 32°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
43° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 35°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 37°
Cooler for the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

A look at the future of unemployment

Image

What to do if you're feeling digital burn out

Image

Honkers add two more players to 2021 roster

Image

Wrestling teams approach postseason with caution

Image

SAW: Hayfield's Ethan Slaathaug

Image

RPL launches library express service

Image

Catalytic converter thefts continue

Image

Funding road repairs in Minnesota

Image

Sara's Wednesday Night Forecast

Image

Rochester Mayor testifies in support of road repair focused bill

Community Events