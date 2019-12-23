Clear
Judge: Key evidence can be used in Mollie Tibbetts' murder case

Mollie Tibbetts (left) and murder suspect Cristhian Bahena Rivera. AP images.

In a victory for prosecutors, a judge has ruled that they can use key evidence against the man charged with killing University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts.

Posted: Dec 23, 2019 9:45 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

Judge Joel Yates agreed with prosecutors that some statements made by Cristhian Bahena Rivera must be suppressed because they came during an interrogation after he was not read his full legal rights.

But Yates ruled that prosecutors can use information provided by Rivera that led them to the body of Tibbetts, who disappeared in July 2018 while out running in Brooklyn, Iowa.

He also ruled that they can use key blood evidence.

