Judge: Iowa conspiracy theorist in DC riot may be released

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A right-wing conspiracy theorist from Iowa seen prominently in videos taunting a U.S. Capitol police officer and pursuing him up stairs during the Jan. 6 riot may be released from jail as he awaits federal court hearings in Washington.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Celeste Bremer said in an order signed Thursday that Douglas Jensen may be released but he must remain in jail until Jan. 27 to give federal prosecutors time to appeal her decision.

If there is no appeal, Jensen will be released that day to home confinement in Des Moines and electronic monitoring by probation officers.

His federal public defenders asked for his release until his next court hearing.