Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Joice man sentenced for drug possession

Clint Braun Clint Braun

Arrested in Mason City in December 2018.

Posted: Feb. 5, 2019 2:38 PM
Updated: Feb. 5, 2019 2:38 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Worth County man is sentenced for drug possession in Cerro Gordo County.

Clint Michael Braun, 39 of Joice, was arrested on December 4, 2018, after police were called to the Mills Fleet Farm in Mason City. Braun was accused of leaving the store without paying for items. Officers said they found Braun had methamphetamine and marijuana on him.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a controlled substance and has been sentenced to 16 days in jail and a $315 fine. Braun must also obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow all treatment recommendations.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
14° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 1°
Albert Lea
Overcast
12° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 1°
Austin
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 6°
Charles City
Overcast
14° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 1°
Rochester
Overcast
14° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 3°
Tracking several rounds of snow showers through the week.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

RCTC hosts Super Bowl party

Image

Driving near snowplows

Image

Tracking PM Snow and Ice

Image

Fire victims thankful for community support

Image

Dance company teaches class at RPS

Image

Bloom Riverfront project in Rochester is dead

Image

New Cable Company Coming to Rochester

Image

2018 audit of school district clean

Image

Minimum Wage & Rochester Subsidies

Image

Monday's local sports highlights

Community Events