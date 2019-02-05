Joice man sentenced for drug possession

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Worth County man is sentenced for drug possession in Cerro Gordo County.

Clint Michael Braun, 39 of Joice, was arrested on December 4, 2018, after police were called to the Mills Fleet Farm in Mason City. Braun was accused of leaving the store without paying for items. Officers said they found Braun had methamphetamine and marijuana on him.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a controlled substance and has been sentenced to 16 days in jail and a $315 fine. Braun must also obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow all treatment recommendations.