Joice library reopens in temporary location

JOICE, Iowa - In September, the Joice Public Library and City Hall unexpectedly went up in flames as renovations on the inside were just finishing up.

Now, they've found a new temporary home, right inside an actual home on Keerl Street.

The library moved into the home in January, and while they're back to regular hours, there's still some work to do, as boxes of donated books and magazines that have been collected from donors both near and far still need to be unpacked.

But they're making full use of their new space.

The kitchen has a table and space for magazines and newspapers, as well as games, while the front room is lined with shelves of books. The living room holds the children's section and two computers for anyone to use.

Mardene Lien is the director of the library.

"The library meant a lot to our community, and we'll pull together. There will still be a lot of work and fundraising. But the fact that people care about libraries, it's so important for a community, especially one our size."

While the library doesn't need any more donations of regular books, they could still use some audio books and large print books. In addition, cash donations can also be accepted at the library or at the Farmers State Bank in Joice.

The library will remain in the house for at least a year, while discussions of a permanent building are ongoing.