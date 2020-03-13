Johnson double murder trial: Prosecutors say Rochester men were involved in many altercations

ROCHESTER, Minn. - As opening statements began Friday in the double murder case of Glenn Johnson, the prosecution and defense laid out their plans for the trial.

Johnson, of Rochester, is accused of two counts of 1st-degree murder for the March 17, 2018, killings of Phillip William Hicks and Eric Alan Flemming. Rochester police say the victims were found at Castleview Apartments, where all three men were living.

Hicks and Flemming were found stabbed and then taken to St. Mary’s Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

The prosecution detailed Friday that police were called multiple times for altercations involving the men.

The night of the murder, the prosecution claims Johnson waited for Hicks to come out of his room before stabbing him. Hicks managed to go to a neighbor for help before bleeding out in that neighbor’s apartment. Then Johnson stabbed Fleming to death, the prosecution said. After he was arrested, in the back of the cop car, Johnson allegedly said they got what was coming to them.

The defense didn’t detail anything that happened that night.

The jury will have to decide whether Johnson is guilty or innocent of the murders. If innocent, the trial ends. If he’s found guilty, the trial will continue and the jury will have to decide if Johnson was mentally unstable during the crime.