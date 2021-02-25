Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be reviewed tomorrow

ROCHESTER, Minn. - We are close to having a third coronavirus vaccine.

The FDA says Johnson & Johnson's one dose vaccine is safe and effective for emergency authorization.

A final ruling is expected soon.

Mayo Clinic Doctor Abinash Virk says she is optimistic the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be approved.

She says the FDA review of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine did not show any issues with safety or efficacy concerns.

Dr. Virk says the vaccine has about a 72% efficacy overall in the U.S.

She adds this vaccine has an 85% efficacy against serious complications of the COVID-19 infection, such as hospitalization and death.

"We are happy to have another vaccine in the fold so that we can potentially have more options for patients as we go forward," Dr. Virk says.

She adds this vaccine will be easier to store because it does not require the ultra freeze.

It just needs a fridge.

Dr. Virk believes Mayo Clinic will receive a shipment of the vaccine by the end of next week.