John Marshall's Nguyen wins 200th career game

ROCHESTER, Minnesota -- Once a Rocket, always a Rocket. The motto lived by a John Marshall.

JM softball Head Coach Thang Nguyen has been with the program for 25 years and graduated from the school. This week, he won his 200th career game as head coach and didn't know he did, until his players let him know after the game.

"To be honest with you I didn't even think about 200 wins, I didn't know about it until it happened," Nguyen said. "Afterward I'm sitting at home and my players start texting me and congratulating me. We have a saying at JM. Once a Rocket, always a Rocket. You know that's what it is. Once you're a rocket, it's just amazing with the culture and what we do here at JM, you always want to be a Rocket."