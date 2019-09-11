Clear

John Marshall's Meister sets new state record

She surpassed the previous record for blocks in a game with 13.

Posted: Sep 11, 2019 10:47 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

ROCHESTER, Minn. - One expects seniors to break state records, but sophomores?

Lilly Meister, a John Marshall junior sis just that on Tuesday, setting the new state record for blocks in a game with 16. She surpassed the previous record set by Taylor Holicky with 13 set in 2013.

However, volleyball is not the sophomore’s main sport, having averaged nearly a double-double for the Rockets in her freshman season.

JM travels to Mankato East on Sept. 17.

Community Events