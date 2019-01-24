John Marshall's Matthew Hurt named to McDonald's All-America team

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Matthew Hurt of Rochester John Marshall High School joined the ranks of high school basketball’s elite as he was selected to the prestigious 2019 McDonald’s All American West team. Hurt’s selection was announced during ESPN’s The Jump on January 24th. The full 2019 final team rosters can be viewed at www.mcdaag.com.

Hurt will play alongside 23 other top male high school basketball players from throughout the U.S. He is the son of Richard and Jenny Hurt of Rochester. His high school coach is Jim Daly.

The 42nd Annual McDonald’s All American Boys Game will be televised live at 6:00 p.m. CT on Wednesday, March 27th from Atlanta’s State Farm Arena. The 18th Annual Girls Game precedes the Boys Game, also airing live on at 4:00 p.m. CT.

Hurt now ranks among an impressive list of notable basketball players who have also donned the McDonald’s All American jersey including: Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Carmelo Anthony, Chris Paul, James Harden, Candace Parker, Maya Moore, Elena Delle Donne, Skylar Diggins and Breanna Stewart.

The McDonald’s All American Games celebrate the nation’s top athletes as they take their first steps toward

basketball greatness, while also strengthening relationship ties with communities across the country.