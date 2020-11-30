John Marshall's Lilly Meister commits to Indiana

ROCHESTER, Minn. - John Marshall's Lilly Meister announced on Twitter Monday that she has committed to play basketball at the University of Indiana.

The 6-foot-2-inch junior averaged 21 points and 11 rebounds last season for the Rockets. JM finished 17-9 in 2019-20, falling in the 1AAAA semifinals to Farmington.

Indiana finshed last season with a 24-8 record, good for fourth in the Big Ten Conference. The Hoosiers have made three NCAA Tournament appearances in program history, including trips in 2016 and 2019.

According to the PostBulletin, Kansas State, Illinois and Wisconsin were also in the running.