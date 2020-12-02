John Marshall's Katie Hurt commits to Lehigh

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Another Hurt will play Division I college basketball. John Marshall junior, Katie Hurt, announced Wednesday on social media that she will continue her athletic and academic career at the University of Lehigh.

Hurt is no stranger to high-caliber basketball. Her oldest brother, Michael, spent four seasons with the Minnesota Golden Gophers. Her other older brother is entering his sophomore season at Duke.

According to the Minnesota Girls’ Basketball Hub, Hurt averaged 11.5 points-per-game during her sophomore season. Head coach, Phil Schroeder says her basketball has yet to be seen.

“I tell all of the coaches Katie is kind of the sleeper. She’s the one that her best basketball is probably going to be seen in college because she just continues to get better and better every year,” Schroeder said. “Her athleticism, her desire to play, her work ethic is tremendous.”

Hurt and the John Marshall Rockets continue to wait for the 2020-21 season to begin. High school sports are currently on a four-week pause through December 18.