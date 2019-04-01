Clear
John Marshall's Hurt is Minnesota AP Player of the Year

All-time leading scorer for the state's large schools.

Posted: Apr. 1, 2019 8:55 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Rochester John Marshall's Matthew Hurt is the Minnesota Associated Press Player of the Year for prep boys basketball.

The award, voted on by a statewide media panel, was announced Monday. The 6-foot-9 senior forward played six varsity seasons for the Rockets, who lost in the section championship game each year.

With 3,819 career points, Hurt became Minnesota's all-time leader for large schools. He had 1,072 points this season alone, according to statistics compiled by the Rochester Post-Bulletin .

Hurt has not yet committed to a college, with Duke, Kansas, Kentucky, Memphis, Minnesota and North Carolina the finalists. His brother, Michael Hurt, has played three years for the Gophers.

Joining Hurt on AP's all-state team are Minnehaha Academy's Jalen Suggs, Zeke Nnaji of Hopkins, DeLaSalle's Tyrell Terry and David Roddy of Breck.

