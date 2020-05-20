John Marshall spirit van 'Amped' up for graduation

ROCHESTER, Minnesota - It's not the most ideal graduation due to Covid-19, but for students at John Marshall High School, the JM spirit van is going to make this one the most unique yet.

"I don't know if there's a school in the state that has something like this," JM auto technology/engineering teacher Gary Komaniecki said. "There's going to be a lot of pride, certainly from my students that have worked on this, but also school pride."

With the help of Amped Auto and Audio Accessories in Rochester, the JM spirit van is getting a high fidelity facelift. They've added a new audio system that will play 'Pomp and Circumstance,' the traditional graduation tune during the school's drive-up ceremony.

Komaniecki said it will make for a memorable senior send-off.

"When we roll it out for a school event, kids go crazy," he said. "That's kind of the effect it has."

The School has partnered with Amped for the past 12 months, allowing to kids to work with professionals. Around 10 students work on the van under normal circumstances, but to maintain social distancing, only three a permitted to work at a time.