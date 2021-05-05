John Marshall softball team is family, some through the sport and some through blood

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The John Marshall softball team has a special bond that goes beyond a team.

The team considers itself family.

"The family aspect that we have and how close, how much fun we have together. You know, how we lift each other up. Nothing is ever bad. It's just fun. I love the girls. I just love it", says Claire Evans.

The John Marshall softball team's motto is family.

For some players it's through the sport, others through blood.

Four athletes have had sisters go through the softball program.

"We're both center fielders. I'm a center fielder now and she was then. It's really fun to look up and look at her legacy and how she played. And try to follow in those footsteps," says Taylor Adams.

"We would practice together, pitching and batting," says Jenna Boisen.

The head coach says he's coached 24 pairs of sisters in 21 years, including this year as the Miles sisters, a senior and freshman, take the field.

"We tell each other during practice, during the games. We just love each other so much. We even say it to each other. I love you, I love you. It's really great to have that environment. It's not just a team to play, we're a team as a family," says Mikayla Gee.