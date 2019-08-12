Clear

John Marshall named Rochester's fourth 'community school'

Donations sought for a JM 'resource room.'

Posted: Aug 12, 2019 3:09 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – John Marshall High School is now the fourth “community school” in Rochester.

The district says John Marshall joins Gage and Riverside elementaries and Rochester Alternative Learning Center as a place where the district, United Way of Olmsted County, and other community resources combine.

“We know, as educators and parents, that all kids have unique abilities, talents, and dreams and our goal is to help all students have equitable access to foundations for building a strong educational platform to achieve those things,” says Eric Johnson, Principal of John Marshall. “Over the course of the school year, John Marshall will be looking to gather feedback from students, staff, parents/caregivers and community members about the goals we have for our community school program.”

Rochester Public Schools says community schools work to help all students have equal access to basic needs such as food, clothing, dental, and vision; expand learning opportunities during the school day to complement curriculum; and enrich out-of-school activities.

In its first year, John Marshall will focus primarily on developing a more comprehensive resource room, a safe place where anyone receives access to food, clothing, and hygiene items.

The following items are being accepted as donations for the resource room:

• Non-perishable food items (i.e. pasta, sauce, beans, rice, cereal, peanut butter)
• Schools supplies: notebooks, pencils, pens, highlighters, graph paper, folders, backpacks
• John Marshall spirit clothing
• Winter jackets, boots, hats and mittens
• Youth (xs to plus sizes) shirts and pants (not jeans)
• Shoes (tennis, casual)
• Unworn socks and undergarments

Donations can be dropped off during John Marshall schedule pickup on Thursday or Friday, the week before school, or anytime during the school year by contacting John Marshall’s Full-Service Community Coordinator Erin Vasquez at (507) 328-5292 or via email: ervasquez@rochester.k12.mn.us

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 74°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 81°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 83°
Charles City
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 74°
More Rain for the work week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

MC Home Damaged by Explosion

Image

My Money: Saving for retirement

Image

Working in the heat

Image

Winter parking restrictions proposed

Image

Address Canvassing in Olmsted County this Week

Image

Tracking A Gloomy Monday

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: More rain for the work week

Image

Chatfield Western Days

Image

Volunteering to clean up school grounds

Image

Kasson Fire and Rescue fundraiser

Community Events