John Marshall named Rochester's fourth 'community school'

ROCHESTER, Minn. – John Marshall High School is now the fourth “community school” in Rochester.

The district says John Marshall joins Gage and Riverside elementaries and Rochester Alternative Learning Center as a place where the district, United Way of Olmsted County, and other community resources combine.

“We know, as educators and parents, that all kids have unique abilities, talents, and dreams and our goal is to help all students have equitable access to foundations for building a strong educational platform to achieve those things,” says Eric Johnson, Principal of John Marshall. “Over the course of the school year, John Marshall will be looking to gather feedback from students, staff, parents/caregivers and community members about the goals we have for our community school program.”

Rochester Public Schools says community schools work to help all students have equal access to basic needs such as food, clothing, dental, and vision; expand learning opportunities during the school day to complement curriculum; and enrich out-of-school activities.

In its first year, John Marshall will focus primarily on developing a more comprehensive resource room, a safe place where anyone receives access to food, clothing, and hygiene items.

The following items are being accepted as donations for the resource room:

• Non-perishable food items (i.e. pasta, sauce, beans, rice, cereal, peanut butter)

• Schools supplies: notebooks, pencils, pens, highlighters, graph paper, folders, backpacks

• John Marshall spirit clothing

• Winter jackets, boots, hats and mittens

• Youth (xs to plus sizes) shirts and pants (not jeans)

• Shoes (tennis, casual)

• Unworn socks and undergarments

Donations can be dropped off during John Marshall schedule pickup on Thursday or Friday, the week before school, or anytime during the school year by contacting John Marshall’s Full-Service Community Coordinator Erin Vasquez at (507) 328-5292 or via email: ervasquez@rochester.k12.mn.us