John Marshall holds off Mayo in crosstown battle

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Conference rivals and crosstown rivals. The matchup between John Marshall and Mayo created an atmosphere like none other in Southeastern Minnesota on Tuesday.
John Marshall trailed in the early goings but rallied back to win the first set 27-25. From there, they'd win the match in five sets. Click the video player above to view Tuesday's highlights.
