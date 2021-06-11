John Marshall graduate making his mark on the Rochester Royals

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A John Marshall graduate is making his mark on the Rochester Royals baseball team.

Drew Lingen made his pitching debut for the team tonight.

Drew likes to hit for power and as a pitcher, get as many strikeouts as possible.

He tells KIMT News 3 Sports that his swing is what he's focusing on right now.

He's trying not to over swing and create good at-bats.

Drew is excited to learn from the guys on the team who have more experience.

"I mean, they brought me in as a young guy and just kind of showing me what to do. You know, hanging with the older guys is a pretty big deal for this and they're teaching me a lot of new things," says Drew.

He will be competing at the next level this fall at NIACC.