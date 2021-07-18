John Marshall graduate has been playing with the Rochester Royals for six seasons

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Royals took the field against the Northfield Knights today, coming away with a 2-0 win.

The team needs to keep winning these section games as the playoffs inch closer.

Shortstop Jake Halverson has been with the Royals for six seasons now.

He is a John Marshall graduate and played at Luther College.

Baseball has been part of his life for as long as he can remember, thanks to his dad and grandpa.

He says the game is not just about what you see from the stands.

"There's just a lot more that goes into it than I think just even an average fan notices and I kind of like all that stuff and pay attention to that stuff. So it's a lot more than what people see. There's a lot more going on. It keeps me interested and going every pitch," says Jake.

The team hosts the Cannon Falls Bears Tuesday night at 7:30.