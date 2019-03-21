John Marshall grad Michael Hurt and the Golden Gophers prep for tournament run

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The NCAA first round tips off tomorrow, meaning teams are hitting the court for practice. One of those players is former John Marshall star and current Minnesota forward Michael Hurt.

"Making the NCAA tournament has always been a dream of mine, you know, watching it as a kid growing up," Hurt said.

For the second time in his collegiate career, Michael Hurt is going dancing. The Golden Gophers drew the Louisville Cardinals and Hurt says it'll be an interesting one.

"They like shooting a lot of threes and we're, we like to go inside a little bit more to Murph and Dan so it'll be a battle of contrasting offenses so but I like how we match up," Hurt said.

With little brother and five star recruit Matthew still waiting to announce his college of choice, Michael hopes a solid tournament run will persuade him to choose Minnesota.

"When though he's much younger than me he has always been able to keep up skill wise," Hurt said. "He's obviously gotten better and better over the years so it's awesome that I have somebody that I have great chemistry with but also he's really talented."