John Marshall forward putting up big numbers

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Although the team hasn’t had as many wins as it had hoped, one John Marshall senior is having quite the year to remember.

Rockets forward, Ally Halverson, has put together one of the best seasons in the state.

She finishes her regular season with 34 goals and 17 assists in 25 games. Amazingly enough, she hasn’t had a penalty all year. Her 34 goals are tied for sixth in the state of hockey.

Aside from leading the team on offense, Halverson is a mentor for the younger John Marshall players on and off the ice.

Having committed to play next season at Gustavus Adolpis, Halverson said she owes it to her teammates for her success.

“I owe a lot to my teammates,” Halverson told KIMT. “They know how to give me the puck and I can finish for them. Last season I wasn’t always able to finish my chances, but this year I’ve been able to finish chances.”

Head coach, Joshua Chapman, says she’ll be missed next season.

“She means a lot,” Chapman said. “She’s going to be missed next year. Obviously the points are one thing, she’s helping us win games, but just the leadership role that she plays on and off the ice is going to be missed.”