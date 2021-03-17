John Marshall defeats Owatonna, fortunate to keep playing

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The postseason has finally arrived, but not without a variety of challenges from COVID-19. The John Marshall girls basketball team knows how fortunate it is to be playing in the postseason after the boys season ended last Friday.

“I’m very thankful,” Katie Hurt said. “I think our team has done a really good job of COVID safety, especially being around certain people and quarantining. I’m very thankful to not have any of us on our team get it, just very thankful for that.”

The Rockets went on to defeat Owatonna in the Section 1AAAA quarterfinals Tuesday night, 52-39. Lilly Meister led John Marshall with 22 points and Hurt contributed an additional 19.

John Marshall will travel to Farmington on Mar. 19 to play the Tigers in the section semifinals.