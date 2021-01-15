John Marshall confident ahead of 2021 season

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The John Marshall Rockets have been blessed with some top talent over the years. Remember Matthew Hurt? Times have changed since then, but all three public schools in Rochester are battling the same issue this season; they lost talented seniors last year.

Aballa Bagutti says the Rockets are on a mission to take advantage of that this year and show the rest of the Med City and Big Nine Conference that they’re the best in town.

“We’re playing with a chip on our shoulder this year,” he said. “I feel like we’re being deprived of a lot of respect that we’re in a great deal of. We’re having good scrimmages and good practices and ready to show the rest of the conference what we’re made of.”

While the Rockets lost a handful of talent from last year’s roster, Ty Tuckner says they’re not using that as an excuse. The team is poised to improve.

“It’s a funny little crew but everybody’s got a lot of heart so it’s a really tough squad compared to last year,” Tuckner said. “We’re a little bit smaller than last year, but like I said, that toughness kind of makes up for it.”

The Rockets will open their season on Jan. 16 at Mankato East. After that, their sights are set on their crosstown rival next week. For Tuckner, it’s personal.

“Century. I know it’s next Thursday but yeah, I’m really hoping to get to play against Century. That’s who my cousin plays for and I want to go get them.”