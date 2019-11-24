John Marshall boys hockey drops home opener to Spring Lake Park

ROCHESTER, Minnesota - The John Marshall boys hockey team fell in its home opener to Spring Lake Park, losing 3-2 in overtime Saturday. The Rockets will next face Southwest Christian/Richfield Nov. 30.
