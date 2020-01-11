Clear

John Marshall avenges Century loss, defeats New Prague

Rockets grab a much needed win.

Posted: Jan 11, 2020 10:05 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

ROCHESTER, Minnesota - One night after losing to crosstown rival Century, the Rockets are back in the win column, defeating New Prague 54-40.

JM will next face Owatonna on Tuesday. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: -5°
Albert Lea
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 7°
Austin
Clear
10° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 10°
Charles City
Clear
10° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 10°
Rochester
Clear
10° wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 2°
Here comes the snow wave train
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean Weather 11/1

Image

John Marshall avenges Century loss, defeats New Prague

Image

Lourdes girl's shut out by Stillwater

Image

Century hockey falls to Academy of Holy Angels

Image

Pappy's Place hosts Vikings watch party

Image

Pledging to complete the 2020 Census

Image

Elizabeth Warren returns to North Iowa

Image

Weather 1/11

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/10

Image

Sports Overtime highlights part two

Community Events