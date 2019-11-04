Clear
John Marshall High School in Rochester honors Veterans Day

The students at John Marshall High School organized their 9th annual Salute to Veterans ceremony today.

ROCHESTER, Minn.- With Veterans Day less than a week away, John Marshall High School is already starting to honor veterans. 

The school held their 9th annual Salute to Veterans ceremony and honored a local family. Marine Lance Cpl. Curtis Swenson was killed in 2010 while he was serving in Afghanistan. The school presented his parents with gold pins during the ceremony. 

Two of the student presenters are enlisted in the Minnesota National Guard and said Veterans Day has a whole new meaning to them now. The students hope this ceremony serves as a celebration to honor veterans all over the country. 

