John Marshall High School freshman receieves unique nomination

ROCHESTER, Minn- A John Marshall High School freshman is receiving quite the honor. Kenneth NDumbe has been nominated to be a delegate at the Congress of Future Medical Leaders. NDumbe was selected to be apart of the program in December by Nobel Prize winner and founder Dr. Mario Capecchi, for his hard work and academic achievements.

"There's a lot of people that need help," said NDumbe. "The fact that I'm going to be able to help in some type of way is actually really exciting to me," said NDumbe.

The Congress of Future Medical Leaders is an honors only program for students interested in becoming physicians. Students who were selected must have a GPA of 3.5 or higher.

"It is a humbling experience," said Vera NDumbe, the mother of Kenneth. "If anything the pandemic has reinforced the need for more science base practice and also helping the community at large."

NDumbe tells KIMT News 3 what advice he has for students who would like to enter the medical field like him.

"Just make sure that you are determined and you hold more integrity."

NDumbe is set to take part in the virtual event on March 20. He hopes to one day become a physician and possibly a medical scientist.