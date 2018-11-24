Clear

John Marshall Girls Hockey vs. Hopkins/Park Highlights from Friday

The Rockets looked to build off their win against Austin last Saturday.

Posted: Nov. 23, 2018 10:45 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

John Marshall forward Ally Halverson netted her 50th career goal, but it was not enough as the Rockets fell 6-1 to Hopkins/Park. JM is back in action tomorrow against Faribault at 11 a.m.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 34°
Albert Lea
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 36°
Austin
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 36°
Charles City
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 36°
Rochester
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 34°
Rain comes to an end tonight.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Black Friday Cleanup

Image

Mayor Brede's last tree lighting

Image

Billboard Causing Disagreement

Image

John Marshall Girls Hockey vs Hopkins/Park from Friday

Image

Local dancers aim to win three state titles

Image

Burning off Thanksgiving Dinner

Image

Gov. Dayton announces free park Friday

Image

First Black Friday without major retail store

Image

Donations accepted at Festival of Trees

Image

Stores gear up for Small Business Saturday

Community Events