John Marshall Girls Hockey vs. Hopkins/Park Highlights from Friday

John Marshall forward Ally Halverson netted her 50th career goal, but it was not enough as the Rockets fell 6-1 to Hopkins/Park. JM is back in action tomorrow against Faribault at 11 a.m.
