John Marhsall High School's first year as a 'community school'

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It's an effort to keep students focused on their education while at school.

Back in August, KIMT News 3 told you John Marshall High School became a "community school." That means it's expanding services to the 1,800 student who go there.

In the school, there's a space called the "Rocket Community Room." It's a welcoming space that students can stop by and grab what they need. It includes clothes, food, school supplies, and toiletries.

Site Facilitator Erin Vasquez says the space serves up to 50 students a day, and so far it's been successful in its first year.

"By providing basic needs but then also providing more wrap around servicing that can support those things, we're really hoping to give students a sense of community and support while they're at school so they can be really successful while they're here," Vasquez said.

The school accepts donations, right now they're in need of pants. They're also looking to build relationships with community partners who can help the students in different ways.