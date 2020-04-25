John Lee returns as Mason City High School football coach

MASON CITY, Iowa – A familiar face is back in charge of the Mason City High School football program.

The school district says John Lee has agreed to return as Head Football Coach of the Mohawks.

Lee was the team’s head coach from 2000-2009 and has been an instructor and coach at Mason City High School for 25 years.

Coach Lee shares, “It is hard for me to put into words the excitement I feel to be named the Head Coach of the Mohawk football program again,” says Lee. “I feel the same way today as I did in May of 2000.”

Lee replaces Brandon Krusey, who left the Mason City football program after leading it to just one victory in his first season as head coach. Krusey took a job as head football coach for Davenport West High School.