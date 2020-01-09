John Kerry stumps for Joe Biden in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa - Former Secretary of State John Kerry spoke to a packed room this evening, sharing his passion about climate change.

"Someone who happens to be the president of the United States can call what thousands of scientists have certified as human created, he calls it a Chinese hoax," said Kerry.

Several times during his rally, Kerry called out the president for largely ignoring what he calls a worldwide crisis. The attacks on Trump didn't stop there. After the rally, the former Secretary of State spoke about the situation with Iran, which he blames on the failure of the nuclear deal with the nation.

"President Trump, by pulling out of an agreement that worked, has actually made the world more dangerous. That nuclear weapon that we took off the table, may now come back onto the table. He says 'well I want to get rid of a nuclear weapon.' We already had gotten rid of the nuclear weapon."

Kerry then went on to explain why former Vice President Biden should be Iowa’s choice to move into 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

"Joe Biden has unparalleled experience. There’s nobody else that's running that has passed major legislation in the United States Senate that has changed life for Americans the way Joe Biden has."

A spokesperson for the Republican National Committee reacted to the Biden-Kerry tour of Iowa, saying “After three presidential campaigns and decades of campaigning in Iowa, caucus-goers are all too familiar with Joe Biden and John Kerry - and they aren't impressed. Just as they did in the decades before, Iowans look forward to adding 2020 to the Biden/Kerry presidential rejection list.”

Susan Bangert says she's not rejecting Biden. In fact, Kerry’s pep talk this evening may have this Iowan to caucus for the former VP.

"I’ve listened to all the candidates that I could, but I have come to the conclusion after listening to former Secretary of State Kerry that I do think that Joe Biden has the experience that we need," said Bangert.