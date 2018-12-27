Clear
John C. Culver, who represented Iowa in Congress, dies at 86

FILE - In this July 24, 1979, file photo, Sen. John C. Culver, D-Iowa, right, makes a point as he talks with Sen. Gary Hart, D-Colo., Washington, D.C. Culver, who represented Iowa in Congress during the Vietnam War era, has died at age 86. Culver's death was confirmed by longtime friend Jim Larew, who said Culver died late Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018 at his home near Washington after a long bout of chronic illness. (AP Photo/Charles W. Harrity, File)

John C. Culver, a Democrat who represented Iowa in Congress during the Vietnam War era, has died at age 86.

Posted: Dec. 27, 2018 3:00 PM

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — John C. Culver, a Democrat who represented Iowa in Congress during the Vietnam War era, has died at age 86.

Longtime friend Jim Larew said Culver died late Wednesday at his home near Washington after a long bout of chronic illness.

Culver was a Cedar Rapids lawyer and former aide to Sen. Ted Kennedy when he was elected to the House in 1964. After a decade in the House, he was elected to an open Senate seat in 1974. He served one term before losing to Sen. Chuck Grassley in the 1980 election.

Culver is also the father of former Iowa Gov. Chet Culver, who served from 2007 to 2011.

After leaving public service, Culver practiced law and was involved with the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard.

