John Adams PTSA meeting postponed

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Inside the halls at John Adams Middle School local parents and community members hold a monthly meeting.

There were many incidents within the district that cause concern for parents like Kimberly and Lamar Hicks.

After hearing about incident within the district like a gun threat at John Adams middle school. The Hicks family wanted the opportunity to ask question.

“I want to hear the plan, I want to express my concerns,” said Kimberly.

But the meeting was cancelled.

But members of an organization called Rochester For Justice posted the event to their Facebook page. Wanting community members to attend a meeting to discuss bullying and racism.

After the event was published, the PTSA postponed the meeting until December 4th.

“The PTSA wanted to move the meeting to combine it with the December meeting. The PTSA sets the agenda for each meeting. Contrary to what was being shared publicly, the agenda for the November/December meeting will still be “Life as a 7th Grader”. The school assisted in communicating the postponement of this meeting to the PTSA membership, not all families, as it wasn’t a school meeting but a PTSA meeting. I understand from the PTSA president that media was not invited by the PTSA, and that the agenda item that you were invited for was not part of the PTSA’s agenda. PTSA meetings are not public. JA administration has an excellent relationship with their PTSA, and I don’t want the comment about “pass[ing] the buck” to tarnish this relationship.

The district is in the early stages of organizing another collaborative public meeting with the Rochester Police Department to address topics such as threats, bullying, and social media. This will likely be a panel of experts and an opportunity for attendees to ask questions and provide feedback. We have received feedback from the JA parents/PTSA members that this would be a benefit to their community. We know this event would be a benefit to the entire Rochester community so we will open this up to the public. Once I have those details complete, I will invite the media. “

Rochester For Justice say they will continue to contact administration to set up a time and place for people to address their concerns.