John Adams Middle School students get hands-on experience with STEM

Posted: Dec. 7, 2018 7:36 PM
Posted By: Brian Tabick

MASON CITY, Iowa- Science, technology, engineering and math, a group of John Adams Middle School students are getting a fun hands on look at how to put STEM education to good use.
About 70 students raced a CO2 racecar on Friday after several weeks of design. They learned about aerodynamics and the proper tools to use to get the design they wanted.
We caught up with the winner of Friday morning’s races, Zeki Eldadah, to find out what goes in to creating the fastest car.
“It took me a really long time,” he said. “I would come in before school, stay after school and use study hall, all to get it to look the way I wanted.”
Eldadah even put off his family trip to Jordan for the holidays so he wouldn’t miss the races.

