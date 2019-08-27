Joe Sestak talks China and America during Mason City campaign stop

MASON CITY, Iowa – Democratic candidate for President Joe Sestak returned to North Iowa Tuesday.

The former Navy admiral and former Pennsylvania Congressman spoke to around 25 people at Hy-Vee East in Mason City after a meeting of the Cerro Gordo County Democratic Party. Though his voice was somewhat failing at the end of a long campaign day, Sestak talked with people and answered questions for nearly an hour.

Among the issues he addressed was concern over the challenges posed by China to the U.S.-led liberal world order and how some American corporations have, in Sestak’s words, “outsourced our national security.” Sestak also talked about how the future of warfare will be in cyberspace and how vital it is for the United States to maintain the edge in technology. And he emphasized that the country desperately needs leadership that will put both party and special interests second to what’s good for America as a whole.

Before stopping in Mason City, Sestak also spoke with Winnebago County Democrats at The Branding Iron in Thompson.