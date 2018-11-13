Joe Mauer says goodbye

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Joe Mauer is leaving the playing field after a 15-year major league career, but not Minnesota or the Twins.
Mauer formalized his goodbye to the game on Monday at a news conference packed with people he's close to.
With his wife, Maddie, due any day with the couple's third child, Mauer's focus in retirement for now will be fatherhood. He said he'll stay connected to his hometown team in some capacity and will raise his kids in Minnesota.
Mauer joined the organization in 2001 as the first overall pick in the draft out of Cretin-Derham Hall High School in St. Paul. His eyes watered and his voice cracked as he thanked then-general manager Terry Ryan for taking him. Mauer was even more emotional when mentioning his gratitude to family members.
