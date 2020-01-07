Clear
Joe Ciola named Austin interim baseball coach

He has been involved with Austin baseball for more than four decades.

Posted: Jan 7, 2020 11:11 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

AUSTIN, Minn. - Austin Public Schools continues to search for a new head baseball coach but named Joe Ciola as the interim coach on Tuesday.

Ciola has been a part of Austin baseball for more than four decades where he has coach VFW and Legion teams. He has also played and managed for the Austin Greyhounds.

As for the fulfillment of the full-time coaching jobs, the school system will reopen applications in late February and says that with many open teaching positions within the district, they are searching for someone to build the program long term.

