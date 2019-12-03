Clear

Joe Biden's "No Malarkey" bus tour rolls into Mason City

The former VP spoke to a packed house at the Historic Park Inn hotel and laid out what he would do if elected.

Posted: Dec 3, 2019 5:23 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

MASON CITY, Iowa - Former Vice President Joe Biden has been rolling through Iowa as part of his 'No Malarkey' bus tour.  On Tuesday, it was Mason City's turn for a massive campaign rally.

Close to 300 people packed inside the Historic Park Inn hotel ballroom to hear the Democratic candidate speak about his plans if he becomes the Commander In Chief.

Biden focused like a laser on issues that would interest the crowd of Iowans, speaking about health care, agriculture and the rural/urban divide.  He said he would like to build upon the Affordable Care Act and expand it, but letting people keep their private insurance if they choose.

The former Vice President was introduced and endorsed by several prominent state Democrats like Sharon Steckman and Amanda Ragan.  When his speech concluded, Dr. Jill Biden made a passionate plea for voters to caucus for her husband in February.

