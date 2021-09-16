Job growth holds steady across Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota's Department of Employment and Economic Development says the state's unemployment rate and labor force participation rate are both holding steady.

DEED reports Minnesota's unemployment rate improved slightly - dropping by one-tenth of a percentage point to 3.8% in August.

The state has gained 65.5% of jobs lost since the start of the pandemic.

Minnesota's Labor Force participation rate held steady at 67.8 % in August.

Leisure and hospitality forces are seeing jobs come back for the eighth consecutive month.

“For some of those very specific industries that we know are facing challenges, the wage growth is clearly showing that employers are having to raise wages to get workers in a very tight labor market,” says DEED Commissioner Steve Grove.

Hourly average wage rates are also continuing to climb, up 8% in the last two years.

DEED Interim Director of Labor Market, Oriane Casale says the fast pace of hiring in leisure and hospitality has led to wage increases up to 18 dollars an hour.

“This is really unprecedented, we haven't seen this kind of growth in wages in this low wage sector ever,” she emphasizes.

Grove says there's an increase in teens entering the workforce, indicating a tight job market.

“As firms are looking to hire and find workers in a tight market they're going to younger people as well and I think that's one of the unique data points that we saw in august that rate dropped significantly,” he explains.

He also thinks the delta variant is having an impact on the state's economy.

“Especially heading into fall months and cooler weather, there is a sense of getting these next few months right in our economy - and a big part of that is managing this public health situation, and ways in which employers and government work together on this.” He adds, “Job growth is at the center of economic recovery.”

DEED reports Minnesota gained 110,000 jobs since January 2021, representing 4% growth over the year.

Nationally, the unemployment rate fell two-tenths of a percentage point to 5.2% and the labor force participation rate held steady at 61.7%.