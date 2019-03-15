Clear
Jewel thief sentenced in Hancock County

Woman accused of stealing from home where she was staying.

Posted: Mar. 15, 2019 4:45 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

GARNER, Iowa – A woman is sentenced to jail for stealing jewelry in Hancock County.

Tiffany Leanne Clayton, 30 of Jacksonville, IL, pleaded guilty to 3rd degree theft after being accused of taking jewelry from a Goodell home where she was staying between December 2017 and February 2018. Authorities say some of the jewelry was pawned in Mason City.

Clayton has been ordered to spend 90 days in jail and must pay both a $620 fine and $4,910 in restitution.

