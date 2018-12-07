Jet ski thief sentenced

MASON CITY, Iowa – Stealing a jet ski is sending a Forest City man to prison.

Jordan Ronald Currier, 24, pleaded guilty to 2nd degree theft and has now been sentenced to up to five years behind bars.



Kristofer Voigt Kristofer Voigt

Currier and Kristofer Warren Voigt were accused of stealing a jet ski on August 27 from a property in Clear Lake. The jet ski was on a trailer with a “for sale” sign on it and court documents state video surveillance footage shows two men hooking the trailer to a pickup truck and driving away with it. Law enforcement says it found the jet ski parked in Voigt’s driveway.

Voigt pleaded not guilty to 2nd degree theft and conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony. His trial on that charge is scheduled to begin on January 8, 2019.