Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Jet ski thief sentenced

Jordan Currier Jordan Currier

Second defendant going to trial.

Posted: Dec. 7, 2018 8:43 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – Stealing a jet ski is sending a Forest City man to prison.

Jordan Ronald Currier, 24, pleaded guilty to 2nd degree theft and has now been sentenced to up to five years behind bars.


Kristofer Voigt

Currier and Kristofer Warren Voigt were accused of stealing a jet ski on August 27 from a property in Clear Lake. The jet ski was on a trailer with a “for sale” sign on it and court documents state video surveillance footage shows two men hooking the trailer to a pickup truck and driving away with it. Law enforcement says it found the jet ski parked in Voigt’s driveway.

Voigt pleaded not guilty to 2nd degree theft and conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony. His trial on that charge is scheduled to begin on January 8, 2019.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 27°
Albert Lea
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 23°
Austin
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 16°
Charles City
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 17°
Rochester
Overcast
20° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 20°
Warmer air is on the way, but not so much for this weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Red Cross helping Austin family

Image

City and County leadership working together

Image

Albert Lea school recognized

Image

Mayo matching donations

Image

Mason City: Missing Girl Found

Image

Protect yourself from burglaries

Image

Walleye Tank

Image

Your Friday KIMT StormTeam3 weather Forecast

Image

New Grocery Store to Open

Image

CO2 Race Cars

Community Events