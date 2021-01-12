Jet service taking off from Mason City airport beginning March 1

MASON CITY, Iowa - A new way to travel is coming to the River City in March.

United Express, doing business as SkyWest Airlines, will begin offering daily, non-stop, jet service flights to Chicago O'Hare starting March 1. The jets will have room for 50 passengers, compared to the current 8 passenger setup the planes currently used by Air Choice One.

Airport manager David Sims has heard from travelers about making it more convenient to get to their destination, whether it's the Windy City or across the world.

"One of the number one things that our passengers have been asking for is the ability to connect to a major airline when they get to chicago. by having united airlines coming here as sky west, we'll be giving them that connection."

"Air Choice One has been a great company to work with, but they are a smaller company, and there are some limitations to it. We hate to see Air Choice One go, but we believe that selecting SkyWest and United Express will be a good thing for the community."

Passengers can now buy tickets for flights beginning March 1 and dates after.

With larger aircraft, increased passenger travel is likely. Sims says the current security setup at the airport will stay the same, though renovations may be needed to accomodate expansion.