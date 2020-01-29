Clear
Patch to honor wounded Waseca police officer approved by MSHSL

Initial donated jerseys rejected for not meeting uniform rules.

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. – The Minnesota State High School League has approved a patch on Waseca hockey jerseys to honor a wounded police office.

The League had previously stated that jerseys donated by a Minnesota company in honor of Arik Matson did not comply with uniform and could not be worn by Waseca high school hockey players. The jerseys had “Waseca Police” and Officer Matson’s badge number on the front and his last name above each player’s number on the back.

The League has now approved a patch with Matson's badge number 222 for the front of Waseca's regular hockey jerseys.

Matson was shot in the head on January 6 while responding to a call about a suspicious person. A GoFundMe account for him and his family has been set up here.

