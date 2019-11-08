Clear
Jerky recall in Minnesota

Beef and turkey strips sold in Owatonna and Faribault.

Posted: Nov 8, 2019 3:20 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A Minnesota food company is recalled some jerky that may have been contaminated during processing.

Nerstrand Meats and Catering says the beef and turkey strips in question were sold at:

• Nerstrand Meats and Catering, Nerstrand, MN
• HyVee, 1620 S Cedar Ave, Owatonna, MN
• HyVee, 1920 Grand St, NW, Faribault, MN

State inspectors discovered a problem with the processing during a routine inspection. The Minnesota Department of Agriculture says there have been no reports of any illness related to this meat.

The Nerstrand Meats and Catering products subject to this recall are Regular Beef Strips, Cajun Beef Strips, and Smoked Turkey Strips produced between May 1 and October 31, 2019. The product also bears the establishment number “253” inside the State of Minnesota mark of inspection on the label.

Anyone concerned they may have become ill from consuming the products should contact a healthcare provider. Consumers who purchased this product should throw it away or return it to Nerstrand Meats and Catering in Nerstrand. Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Andrea Lee at Nerstrand Meats and Catering at 507-334-5396.

