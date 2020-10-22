Jeremiah Program's application deadline approaching, support for single moms

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Friday, October 23rd is the application deadline to participate in Jeremiah Program's upcoming semester. The semester begins early November. People who apply late can still be considered for the spring deadline.

Jeremiah Program's goal is to end the cyle of poverty for single mothers and their children. The Rochester program recently cut the ribbon to its new Rochester campuses, which is one of six campuses nationwide.

While in the Jeremiah Program, moms have a safe, affordable apartment, assistance enrolling in school, help securing financial aid, and support in getting a college degree.

Nationally, 96% of Jeremiah Program mothers are stably housed, 84% are employed, and 75% have access to employer benefits.

"I think the key has been that the staff at Jeremiah really partner with the moms. It's a tough program. The moms work really hard. What we really try to do is promote empowerment and their own agency in working toward their goals," explains executive director of the Jeremiah Program Rochester JoMarie Morris. She adds that the pandemic is amplifying the struggles of Jeremiah Program moms, but they're commited to creating better lives for themselves and their children.

To be eligible, applicants must be legally single, have a G.E.D. or high school diploma, and have children under the age of eight when they begin the program. To visit the program website and apply, click here.

The Rochester campus currently has capacity for 40 families, but is working on expanding support for more mothers and their children.