Jeremiah Program welcomes new executive director

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Jeremiah Program is known for its work moving families from poverty to prosperity. According to the organization, more than 22,000 female heads of households live in poverty with young children in Southeastern Minnesota.

The program welcomed 40 single mothers and their children to move into a new Rochester facility last summer, and now it's welcoming new executive director Ally Hanten Ebert. She's a Minnesota native and will be moving to Rochester from Iowa City in June.

The goal of the program is to empower families to get out of poverty two generations at a time. When women join the program, they work with a family coach to stay on track to meet career and education milestones. The moms are provided safe housing and childcare so that they can focus on building life skills.

"We ultimately want to work ourselves out of a job, right? That's ultimately our goal. We want to live in a world where programs like Jeremiah Program aren't needed because we don't have families living in generational poverty," says Hanten Ebert.

Of the program's recent graduates, 100% can afford safe housing and 88% of their children are performing above developmental benchmarks.