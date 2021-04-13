Jeremiah Program reaffirms commitment to fight for equitable treatment of minority groups

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The loss of another black life is sending shock waves throughout the nation; locally organizations are reaffirming their commitment to fight for equitable treatment of minority groups.

Jeremiah Program says these incidents clearly aren’t isolated and impact minority families in all aspects of their lives.

The program works to disrupt the cycle of poverty for single mothers and their children. In Rochester, two-thirds of the 40 families being helped are women of color.

Executive director Ally Hanten Ebert says incidents like the one in Brooklyn Center have a deep impact on minority families which is why offering resources to fight for equitable treatment is so important.

She explained, “One of the tenants of Jeremiah Program is a life coach and that's really meant to be a support person for them so they can reach out to their life coach and their life coach really helps them stay in alignment with their goals. Additionally, we work with Family Services Rochester to provide mental health support on campus for our moms as well so all our moms have access to that support.”

Jeremiah Program Rochester also issued a statement on Facebook saying in part, “JP stands with our BIPOC community and the fight to ensure equitable treatment. We are committed to social justice and advocating for all the families that we work with to remove barriers so that all can achieve every goal and dream they have for themselves.”