Jeremiah Program opens a facility in Rochester

Rochester, Minn- The Jeremiah Program is a national nonprofit aimed at ending the cycle of poverty for single mothers and their children.

Wednesday, the organization held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its new Rochester facility.

The 65,000 square-foot is the largest campus in the nation. There are 40 units, and as of now, over half of the building is full.

The community is invited to a live virtual grand opening event, “Many Hearts Make a Home,” on November 10 from 7:00 p.m.-7:45 p.m. The event will feature a virtual guided tour of the new campus, interviews, and music from JP Alum Ashley DuBose and a sneak preview of the Jeremiah Program short film, Disrupting General Poverty. For more information and to register, go to http://bit.ly/HPHearts