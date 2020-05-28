Jeremiah Program is finding new ways to best serve single moms and their families right now

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Single moms are reaching out for support during the pandemic and the Jeremiah Program is on a mission to help them.

The organization serves dozens of families throughout the year and the pandemic is putting a strain on their already tough situations. All of their usual services are still happening though, just virtually. Executive Director, JoMarie Morris, said they're working really hard to make sure these moms and children have food, a place to live and that they're not alone. She explained they have great partnerships with other non-profits in the community to give these mothers the resources they need, whether it's help with unemployment or daycare. "If they don't have the family support, if they don't have anyone to care for their child if they get sick, what are they gonna do," said Morris. "What a terrible choice to go to work or whether you stay home and not go to work, but you don't have anyone that will be there for you."

Morris explained a family coach works one on one with the women, helping both financially and emotionally. "So we've done that a lot through putting together task forces and really launching virtual programming," said Morris. "So virtual coaching, virtual empowerment and really increasing the amount of touch points for our families." Morris said right now, they're focusing on how to safely move the families into the new campus this summer. Until then, the Jeremiah Program is partnering with Family First to create an option for day care. Morris said the organization was approved for the Paycheck Protection Program and received help from the Rochester Together Fund.

Jeremiah Program wants to bring some light to this dark time right now, so they're hosting a virtual event called, "Six Feet Away, A Virtual Soirée." Anyone can tune in and listen to multiple live performances from local bands. You can view their website for more information.